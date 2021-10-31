Manslaughter charge over man's Heanor street death
A man has been charged with manslaughter following the death of a man in Derbyshire.
Richard Mee, 48, was allegedly assaulted outside the Boyes shop in Market Street, Heanor, on Wednesday afternoon.
He was taken to hospital but died on Friday.
The 47-year-old suspect, who is from the area, is due to appear before Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Monday.
