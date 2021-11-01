Arrest as fireworks allegedly thrown at properties in Derby
A man has been arrested after allegedly being found with a knife as officers dealt with anti-social behaviour during Halloween in Derby.
Derbyshire Police said they were called to reports of a large group throwing fireworks at properties in the West End area.
The group was dispersed and, after a short chase on foot, a man was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of of a bladed article.
Police said fireworks were also seized.
