Man charged with GBH over Glossop stabbing
- Published
A man has appeared in court over a stabbing in a Derbyshire town.
A 22-year-old was attacked in Hawthorn Drive, Glossop, in the early hours of 21 September.
A 28-year-old man was arrested by officers from Greater Manchester Police on Monday.
The suspect, who is from the Stalybridge area, appeared before Tameside Magistrates' Court on Tuesday charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.