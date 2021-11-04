Plans for Derby statue to honour prominent Sikh leader
Plans have been submitted for a new statue to honour the life of a prominent 18th Century Sikh leader.
The monument of Maharaja Jassa Singh Ramgarhia - riding a horse in battle - could be erected at the Ramgarhia Gurdwara, on St Thomas Road, Derby.
The statue is part of plans to celebrate the achievements of Sikh leaders in 2023.
The year would mark the 300th birthday of Mr Ramgarhia, who the Gurdwara said protected Sikhs in Punjab from enemies.
Ramgarhia Gurdwara, which has applied for planning permission for the statue and a grand gate entrance, said it would "add to the diversity and culture value of Derby".
In the application submitted to Derby City Council by SREAR Design and Consulting, they said: "In 2023, the Sikh community will be celebrating the achievements of the leaders of the 18th Century, who helped Sikhs to both survive and protect the land of Punjab, India from invading forces.
"There is a strong Sikh population in Derby and it is planning to commemorate that period of time and specifically one leader, Maharaja Jassa Singh Ramgarhia.
"2023 also coincides with the 300th birth celebrations of Maharaja Jassa Singh Ramgarhia and hence the occasion is a once-in-a-lifetime event with unparalleled significance.
"Planning permission is sought to construct the monumental gate structure, which is a traditional village entrance in the Punjab."
The council is hoping to make a decision on the plans by the end of the year, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
