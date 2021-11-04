Netherseal: Two arrested after cannabis plants found at property
Two people have been arrested after cannabis plants were found at a property in Derbyshire.
Officers executed a drugs warrant at an address at Main Street, Netherseal, at about 09:00 GMT on Wednesday.
Derbyshire Police said a "large number of what were believed to be cannabis plants were seized".
A 35-year-old woman and 25-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and using electricity without authority.
Both have been released under investigation pending further inquiries.
