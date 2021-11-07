Drug dealer absconds from Sudbury open prison
- Published
A convicted drug dealer has absconded from an open prison in Derbyshire.
Police said Robert Smith, who has previously lived in Nottinghamshire, left HMP Sudbury on Friday.
The 28-year-old was convicted of the production and supply of cannabis, the supply of cocaine and possessing an offensive weapon, in June 2016.
Smith, described as white, 6ft 1ins tall with blue eyes, dark brown hair and a full beard, has links to Birmingham, Solihull and Redditch.
Derbyshire Police has urged anyone who has seen him, or knows where he could be, to contact the force.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.