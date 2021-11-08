Spectacular sunrises snapped over East Midlands

BBC News

Image source, Peter
Image caption,
Weather Watcher Peter captured the scale of the sunrise over Melton Mowbray

A fiery sunrise greeted the new week across the East Midlands with red skies witnessed by early risers.

Striking photographs from Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire have been posted on social media.

BBC Weather Watcher ItsBozaDuck showed the view near Bolsover.

Image source, ItsBozaDuck

The colours of the sunrise reflected in the River Idle, Retford, in a picture posted on Facebook by Dale Robinson.

Image source, Dale Robinson

It wasn't just humans treated to the display near Cropwell Bishop, Nottinghamshire.

Image source, Helen Earth

Weather Watcher Peter used this pond near Saltby, Leicestershire, to double the stunning effect.

Image source, Peter

These houses in Derby were silhouetted by the furnace-like start to the morning.

Image source, Marks Landscapes

And Maggie T Howlett showed the richness of the colour over East Leake, Nottinghamshire.

Image source, Maggie T Howlett

