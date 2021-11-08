Derbyshire farmer training to help others with mental health
A young farmer is training to become a counsellor so she can help others in her industry that are struggling with their mental health.
A recent survey found 36% of the farming community were "probably or possibly" depressed.
Jess Langton, 21, from Langley Mill in Derbyshire, grew up on a dairy farm where she said there was very little time to "switch off" from work.
She is now training to visit farmers in distress and work on a helpline.
The survey was carried out by the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI) and the results were published last month.
The charity - which provides support to farming communities - also found 58% of women involved in farming experienced some sort of anxiety.
Ms Langton said: "Our cows have to be milked twice a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year so you don't really get any downtime at all or any time to switch off.
"It's just so time consuming."
She said the job became even more difficult two years ago when her grandfather died and her mother broke her wrist at the same time.
She is training with the Farming Community Network and hopes she will go on to help others.
"Each farm has their own individual issues - we don't all drive around in fancy Range Rovers," she said.
"I think it's important to appreciate the farming community," she said.
