Yodel: Pair questioned over theft from Derbyshire warehouse
Two men have been arrested after parcels were stolen from a delivery firm's warehouse in Derbyshire.
Police said they were called to the Yodel building in Venture Crescent, Alfreton, at about 23:30 GMT on Monday.
Officers were told three men entered through a fire door and stole a bag of parcels before threatening a member of staff who challenged them.
The force said two men, aged in their 20s and 30s and from Derby, had been detained in connection with the theft.
Anyone with information has been urged to make contact.
