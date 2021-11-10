Derby: Man seriously injured in city centre assault
A man has been arrested after another man was found unconscious by police and taken to hospital.
Derbyshire Police said they were called to a report of a serious assault in Friar Gate, Derby, just after 01:40 GMT on Wednesday.
The victim, a 21-year-old, remains in a serious condition in hospital, the force added.
A 29-year-old man has been arrested "in connection with the incident" and remains in custody.
Friar Gate was closed for several hours but has now reopened, with a cordon reduced to a pedestrianised area outside the Fat Cat bar.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.
