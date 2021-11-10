BBC News

Derby: Man seriously injured in city centre assault

a 21-year-old man was unconscious when officers arrived in Friar Gate

A man has been arrested after another man was found unconscious by police and taken to hospital.

Derbyshire Police said they were called to a report of a serious assault in Friar Gate, Derby, just after 01:40 GMT on Wednesday.

The victim, a 21-year-old, remains in a serious condition in hospital, the force added.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested "in connection with the incident" and remains in custody.

Friar Gate was closed for several hours but has now reopened, with a cordon reduced to a pedestrianised area outside the Fat Cat bar.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.

