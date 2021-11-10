Superbikes star Leon Haslam set to open Derby swimming pool
- Published
Racing star Leon Haslam says he is "over the moon" after being given the green light to open a new swimming pool and leisure centre.
Derby City Council has approved plans for a new swimming and fitness venue to be built at Kingsway Park Close.
It will feature a 25m swimming pool, fitness suites, dance studios, changing rooms and office space.
The 2018 British Superbike champion said he hoped to have it open next year.
The 38-year-old told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "I was over the moon to find out the plans were approved - it's been pending for a long time.
"We've still got a long way to go and a lot of things to figure out the direction we are going with it but to know we can move forward with the project is super-exciting.
"My sister runs the Clip 'n Climb next to the site, so I wanted to create a more fitness-themed environment for clubs and teaching."
"By the end of this year I should be able get a proper plan in place of when we can break ground.
"I'd like to see it being open and in use by the end of next year - that's a realistic aim."
The privately-run facility will bolster swimming provision in the city, with the council-owned Queen's Leisure Centre due to close once work on the new Moorways Sports Village is complete next year.