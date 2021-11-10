BBC News

Superbikes star Leon Haslam set to open Derby swimming pool

Leon Haslam said he hoped the centre would bolster coaching options in the city

Racing star Leon Haslam says he is "over the moon" after being given the green light to open a new swimming pool and leisure centre.

Derby City Council has approved plans for a new swimming and fitness venue to be built at Kingsway Park Close.

It will feature a 25m swimming pool, fitness suites, dance studios, changing rooms and office space.

The 2018 British Superbike champion said he hoped to have it open next year.

The 38-year-old told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "I was over the moon to find out the plans were approved - it's been pending for a long time.

"We've still got a long way to go and a lot of things to figure out the direction we are going with it but to know we can move forward with the project is super-exciting.

"My sister runs the Clip 'n Climb next to the site, so I wanted to create a more fitness-themed environment for clubs and teaching."

"By the end of this year I should be able get a proper plan in place of when we can break ground.

"I'd like to see it being open and in use by the end of next year - that's a realistic aim."

The privately-run facility will bolster swimming provision in the city, with the council-owned Queen's Leisure Centre due to close once work on the new Moorways Sports Village is complete next year.

