Allestree Park: UK's largest urban rewilding project gets approval
- Published
Plans for a city park to become home to the UK's largest urban rewilding project have been given the go-ahead.
New habitats like woodlands, grasslands, wetland, scrubland, and community orchards will be created at the 320-acre Allestree Park, in Derby, which was home to a former golf course.
Proposals by Derbyshire Wildlife Trust (DWT) were approved at a Derby City Council cabinet meeting on Wednesday.
Dr Jo Smith, CEO at DWT, said they were "delighted" about the decision.
The council and DWT will work with the University of Derby on the project, and there will also be a community consultation.
Species, such as the water vole and harvest mouse, could be reintroduced as part of the rewilding.
Dr Smith added: "We are delighted that Derby City Council are leading the way in implementing solutions to the climate and nature crisis at such a significant time for our planet."
She said the initiative would "enable nature to do what it does best - lock up carbon, slow the flow of water, improve air quality and provide an amazing wild place where both people and wildlife can thrive".
Councillor Jerry Pearce said: "With COP26 on everyone's minds, this is a key moment for Derby to be playing its part in tackling the effects of climate change.
"The next stage will be to consult with our communities so everyone can have their say in how we take these plans forward."
Rewilding is where ecosystems are restored and sometimes species reintroduced, with the idea that in the end they will manage themselves.
Professor Alastair Driver, director at Rewilding Britain, added: "We are very excited that Derby City Council have taken the plunge to be the first local authority in England to embark on a major urban rewilding project in the ideal location at Allestree Park.
"They are bold pioneers who we confidently predict will inspire many others to follow suit at a critical time for our natural world."
Allestree Hall, which is on the site, will not form part of the project as the city council hopes to sell the building as a wedding venue.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.