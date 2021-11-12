Outcry over planned demolition of Dubrek Studio in Derby
A recording studio and music venue is to be demolished, with its founder criticising the city council.
The Dubrek Studio in Becket Street, Derby, will make way for the new £45m Becketwell performance venue.
Jay Dean, who runs the studio, said he felt "massively let down" by the council, which he says withdrew an offer to help with relocation costs.
Derby City Council said the grant could not be given because Dubrek had not "identified alternative premises".
'Home from home'
The studio has been based in Becket Street for six years but the building's owner recently sold it to the Becketwell developers St James Securities.
Dubrek has been told it will have to move out by 18 December.
Mr Dean said: "I feel massively let down. This serves a huge amount of Derby's creative community.
"Obviously it's my business but it's also the support for over 300 people a week passing through the doors who need to use these facilities.
"I don't think [the council] has recognised this place's position in Derby. I just don't think they understand how important it is to the fabric of Derby culture."
Pop punk band Maxwell Avenue's Ben Woodward said the studio had "been a home away from home".
"There's not many places like it really," he added.
"It would just be a shame to lose another place that is here for live music because we all really need it and I think the pandemic has shown us that."
The 3,500-capacity Becketwell arena was granted approval last month subject to conditions and could open in 2024.
The council said it would give Derby its first major venue since the city's Assembly Rooms were destroyed by fire in 2014.
In a statement it added it had been "exploring all opportunities" for additional financial support for Dubrek's relocation, including an additional restrictions grant.
"[This] was time limited and the city council's allocation from government has now been committed," it said.
"Unfortunately, as Dubrek had not identified appropriate alternative premises, this source of support could not be secured."
It said the studio had received a compensation offer from the developers.
It added that, as an authority with City of Culture ambitions, it would "continue to work with Dubrek to support their search for alternative premises".
