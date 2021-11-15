Chesterfield arrests in county lines drugs investigation
Six people have been arrested after large amounts of drugs and cash were found in a Derbyshire town.
Derbyshire Police said the arrests were part of investigations into county lines drug dealing in Chesterfield.
Two people - a man and woman - were arrested in Lordsmill Street on Wednesday, and the following day four others - three men and a woman - were arrested inside a hotel room.
A man and woman have since been charged while the others have been released.
Police said the first arrests, of a 25-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, were made following the discovery of heroin and cannabis, as well as a lock knife, cash, and four mobile phones.
The woman was released on police bail, while the man, from Rotherham, has been charged with possession with intent to supply heroin and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
He appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Thursday where he was remanded to prison to appear at Derby Crown Court on 9 December.
Four further arrests were made at a hotel in the town centre on Thursday after reports of drug dealing taking place nearby.
A large quantity of cocaine, cash and two knives were found in a hotel room, police said.
Two men from Chesterfield, aged 29 and 36, were later released under investigation and an 18-year-old man from Sheffield has been released on police bail.
A woman, aged 30, from Newbold in Chesterfield, was charged with possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine and possession of an offensive weapon.
She was remanded in custody to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Monday.
