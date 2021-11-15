Police appeal after delivery van stolen on city road
Thieves who stole a van being used to deliver parcels in Derby are being hunted by police.
Officers were called at 12:40 GMT to reports of a vehicle being taken from Boulton Lane in Alvaston.
The force said the white Renault Traffic is thought to have been stolen while the driver was taking Amazon packages to households.
Officers have appealed for witnesses, especially those who have CCTV or dashcam footage from the area.
