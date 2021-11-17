Derbyshire Police set up operation after delivery drivers targeted
A police operation has been set up after several delivery drivers were targeted in robberies in Derbyshire.
Police in the county said couriers have been threatened by offenders and vans with keys left in the ignition have been stolen, in 11 offences since September.
On Monday, two vans were stolen in the Alvaston and Chaddesden areas of Derby.
Derbyshire Police has urged drivers to take steps to protect themselves after the "marked increase" in offences.
On Monday a van was stolen in Boulton Lane, in Alvaston, at about 12:40 GMT and a second was taken on Peterborough Street, in Chaddesden, at 17:15 GMT.
Marked increase
Police said both vans were recovered shortly after.
Drivers have been targeted in Chapel-en-le-Frith and Shirebrook and a further nine offences have been reported in the Chaddesden area - with four taking place in November, the force added.
Det Ch Insp Darren Pope has urged couriers to take van keys with them when delivering parcels and ensure their vehicle is locked.
He said: "Over the past two months we have seen a marked increase in the number of offences targeting delivery drivers.
"The force is aware of the impact that this crime has on victims - taking from them the very vehicle they use to do their job - and are working to bring those responsible to justice."
