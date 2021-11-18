Appeal after woman hurt in Chesterfield hit-and-run
Police are appealing for information after a woman was hurt in a hit-and-run in Derbyshire.
The pedestrian was walking along St Augustines Road, in Chesterfield, when she was hit by a car, which did not stop at the scene, at about 00:40 GMT on 31 October.
Derbyshire Police said she was treated in hospital for injuries to her head, face and hand.
Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the collision.
The force added it would like to speak to the driver.
Anyone who may have seen the crash or has dashcam or CCTV footage from the area around that time has been urged to come forward.
