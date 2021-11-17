Benjamin Orton: Boy stabbed in 'spontaneous' attack near cinema
Three boys killed a teenager and paralysed his friend in an "unplanned and spontaneous" stabbing, a court has heard.
Benjamin Orton, 17, died after being stabbed 13 times in an alleyway near the Odeon cinema in Swadlincote, Derbyshire on 12 June.
A jury at Derby Crown Court heard the stabbing was carried out by one of the teenagers while his two friends helped.
The three 17-year-olds deny murder and attempted murder.
The trio cannot be named for legal reasons.
One of the teenagers is also accused of assisting an offender after he disposed of a knife, clothing and a mobile phone in the days after the stabbing, the prosecution said.
Another of the teenagers, described to the court as "the knifeman", has previously pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon.
Opening the case, Peter Joyce QC showed the jury CCTV of the stabbing of Mr Orton and his friend 20-year-old Joseph McMullen.
He said the three defendants had been at the cinema for two hours when they left just after 22:32 BST and walked down an alleyway beside the cinema complex in Coppice Side, known as Wraggs Passage.
Mr Joyce said here they came across Mr Orton and his friend walking towards them.
Mr Joyce said the footage showed the defendant, who was 16 at the time, take out a knife and hold it "aggressively" while Mr Orton was "backing away and retreating".
He said Mr Orton also pulled out a knife but it was not used and eventually thrown from his hand by one of the other defendants who held him as he was stabbed.
"It wasn't planned," he told the jury. "This was a spontaneous coming together, no doubt through some bad blood between them.
"You can see from the CCTV who were the attackers, who was backing off.
"You know who got killed, who got very badly injured and you can see how they did it."
'In it together'
The court heard Mr Orton, of Arthur Street, Swadlincote died at the scene having received two fatal wounds to his chest, one piercing his lung.
His friend, Mr McMullen suffered five stab wounds to his neck and head and has been left partially paralysed.
"They left those two boys in that alleyway," Mr Joyce added. "One dead or dying and the other left paralysed.
"And they went away as quickly as they could and got rid of everything they had been wearing."
He said footage showed two of them "fist bumping" as they parted ways and returned home.
Of the teenager who carried out the stabbing, Mr Joyce added: "He intended to kill both of them. He was the knifeman.
"He inflicted 18 stab wounds on two young men in the space of seconds."
He said although the other two defendants played different roles, they knew their friend was holding a knife and "they were in it together."
The prosecution said the teenagers told police during interview they had been the ones being attacked and were "acting in self-defence".
The trial continues.
