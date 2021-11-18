Alert after bird flu found on Derbyshire farm
Restrictions have been placed on the movement of poultry after bird flu was identified in Derbyshire.
Two zones, one 3km (1.9 mile) and another 10km from a commercial poultry site near Willington, were put in place on Wednesday night.
The inner zone has tighter measures, including more controls on the movement of poultry, eggs and meat.
Tests are being carried out to determine how dangerous the local strain is.
The smaller Temporary Control Zone A covers Twyford, Findern and Stenson Fields, while the larger Temporary Control Zone B includes Willington itself, along with Swadlincote and most of Derby.
Measures include keeping records of visitors, records of movement of any poultry products and keeping any birds housed or isolated.
However it does not affect the sale of meat or eggs in shops.
A number of locations across the UK - as well as Europe and Asia - have seen outbreaks of bird flu this year.
This includes birds at a premises near Kirkham, Fylde, Lancashire which have been confirmed as having a "highly pathogenic" strain (HPAI H5N1), Defra said.
But the government has said that while bird flu can transmit to humans, it is rare and the risks are low.
It is also safe to eat poultry products, official said.
The controls will be in place until further notice.
