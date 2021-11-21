Injured cygnets prompt fresh fishing line concerns at Loscoe Dam
By Amy Woodfield
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
A wildlife rescue group has raised fresh concerns about fishing line after treating two cygnets in 10 days with wire stuck down their throats.
Linjoy Wildlife Sanctuary recovered the birds from Loscoe Dam in Derbyshire.
It said discarded fishing line "seems to be an issue" at the nature spot.
NCB Fishing Club, which uses the site, said discarded line is not the cause and it has brought in new rules to try to protect the birds.
Linjoy Wildlife Sanctuary admitted the birds on 6 and 16 November.
Speaking about the second cygnet, the sanctuary said: "Luckily this swan was reported and caught before it could cheese wire into the tissue like the last one."
The mother of both the cygnets had to be euthanised earlier this year after her leg became tangled in fishing wire.
Joe Harper, club secretary of NCB Fishing Club, previously told the BBC disused line is not the issue.
He said he felt the swans had become domesticated and were swimming too close to the anglers when their lines were in the water.
However, the rescuers said the lines had been cut.
Lindsay Newell, founder of the sanctuary, said: "I understand that sometimes animals come over and eat bait but this is line that's got no hook on it or anything.
"When line is snagged and it snaps under tension - like with an animal on it - it makes like a spring, a coil, but these have been cut."
Both the injured cygnets have now been treated and returned to Loscoe Dam.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.