Derby crash: Teenage girl killed in car collision
A teenage girl has been killed in a crash in Derby.
The serious collision involving a Vauxhall Astra happened on Harvey Road in Allenton at about 20:00 BST on Saturday, Derbyshire Police said.
The force said Keely Birks died a short time later and asked people not to speculate about the crash online.
An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing and nearby residents have been told to expect to see an increased police presence.
The crash caused the road to be closed for about 12 hours between the junctions of Coleman Street and Stanley Road, and Neilson Street and Matthew Street.
Police said the vehicle believed to have been involved had been recovered.
"We would like to ask for the public's patience while we work to trace those involved, and urge people not to speculate on social media," a spokesman added.
