Barlborough: Police release CCTV after motorcycle thefts

The bikes were taken in the early hours of the morning

Police have released CCTV footage of three "distinctive" motorcycles being stolen from a garage in Derbyshire.

Three people sneaked up to the property in Glebe View, Barlborough, and wheeled away the bikes.

The theft happened between 01:00 and 01:50 BST on 2 September.

Derbyshire Police have appealed for anyone who recognises the vehicles to get in touch. One bike was faulty and would have been difficult to ride, the force said.

