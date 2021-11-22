Derbyshire care homes closure consultation delayed
A consultation over plans to close seven council-run care homes has been delayed.
Derbyshire County Council was due to begin the three-month consultation into the closures on Monday.
However councillors opposed to the plans have signed a "call-in" document to demand further scrutiny by the authority's cabinet.
The council said it needed to close the homes because they were in a poor condition and repairs would cost £27m.
Last year, the authority cancelled its closure plans following mass objections from residents, relatives and councillors, and pledged not to shut a home without a replacement.
The proposals were recently resurrected prompting further outcry and protests.
The affected homes are: Ladycross House, Sandiacre; Beechcroft, West Hallam; East Clune, Clowne; Holmlea, Tibshelf; The Spinney, Brimington; Goyt Valley House, New Mills and Gernon Manor, Bakewell.
The county council's consultation focused on three proposed options:
- Close the homes for up to 40 weeks and spend £27m on repairs
- Close the homes and move residents to other "local, suitable alternative provision"
- Close the homes and move residents to "any available suitable alternative provision"
The "call-in" document was led by Lib Dem leader Councillor Ed Fordham and signed by eight other councillors, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Councillor Fordham said: "I led the calling-in because it's the wrong decision at the wrong time for the wrong people.
"These are elderly and vulnerable people and they deserve better from us as we emerge from a pandemic.
"It's not fair and it's not right."
He said the councillors objected to the consultation because it did not differ from last year and would cause stress and fear for vulnerable residents.
A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: "Decisions that have been taken by Cabinet do get called in from time to time for further scrutiny, and that's what has happened in this case.
"The matter will now be referred to the Improvement and Scrutiny Committee - People as part of the normal democratic process which means that the consultation in to the future of our direct care homes cannot commence at the present time."
