Ben Orton: Man 'scared for his life' in alley attack that killed friend
- Published
A man has told a court he was "scared for his life" as he was partially paralysed in an alleyway attack which left his teenage friend dead.
Joseph McMullen was stabbed five times and his friend Benjamin Orton, 17, died after suffering 13 stab injuries in Swadlincote, Derbyshire, on 12 June.
He said a knifeman "ran" at him and he retaliated by hitting him with a knuckleduster before being stabbed.
Three 17-year-old boys deny murder and attempted murder at Derby Crown Court.
The trio on trial cannot be named for legal reasons.
Mr McMullen, 20, told the court he and Mr Orton had left their friend's house and were on the way to a taxi rank when they saw three people go down the alleyway known as Wraggs Passage near the Odeon cinema.
He said he did not recognise them at that time and the pair followed the trio to ask for a cigarette paper.
Mr McMullen said when he eventually recognised one of them, he then "backed off" because he "was scared" as this boy had previously "jumped" Mr Orton.
Michael Auty QC, defending, accused Mr McMullen of going "looking for" the three teenagers, while he was armed with a knuckleduster in his pocket and Mr Orton with a knife, but he said this was not true.
When prosecutor Peter Joyce QC asked Mr McMullen if he wanted to attack the trio he said: "No, not a chance. I was scared for my life."
The court heard one teenager, who was 16 at the time, ran at him with a knife in the alley, then Mr McMullen hit him with a knuckleduster and the teenager stabbed him in his neck and head.
He said: "He ran straight at me. The next thing I know I am on the floor. I did not know I had been stabbed."
He said when he felt the back of his neck was wet he "thought it was raining" and did not realise it was blood.
Mr McMullen soon after remembers Mr Orton calling out in pain and the three teenagers running off, the court was told.
One of the teenagers is also accused of assisting an offender by disposing of a knife, clothing and a mobile phone in the days after the stabbing, the court previously heard.
The teenager described as "the knifeman" has previously pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon.
Mr Orton, of Arthur Street, Swadlincote, died at the scene having received two fatal wounds to his chest, one piercing his lung.
The trial continues.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.