Derby school's attendance rise helped by 'uniform shop'
- Published
A school's "uniform shop" where pupils are loaned items if they arrive wearing the incorrect clothing has seen a rise in attendance levels.
Derby's Alvaston Moor Academy used £5,000 from its hardship fund for the initiative, which began in September.
Since then, the school said it has seen a 2% rise in the average attendance rate, taking it to 87.8%.
Vice Principal Clare Watson, whose idea it was, said: "Uniform shouldn't be a barrier to any child's learning."
The shop means pupils at the school, formerly known as Merrill Academy, who arrive in incorrect clothing can be loaned uniform such as trousers, skirts and shoes for the day.
As well as the new shop, every pupil was given a school blazer and tie in September after the uniform re-brand.
Ms Watson added that they looked at what was preventing pupils wanting to come to school and uniform was one of the issues.
She said: "Children couldn't afford the correct uniform. We don't believe that should be a barrier to any child's learning so what we did was open up a uniform shop.
"Ultimately children will not attend school if they are not wearing the same as everyone else. Uniform is there to make sure everyone feels equal."
Head teacher Michelle Strong, who took up her post at the start of this academic year, said: "We recognise that families are struggling post Covid and even more now that Universal Credit has been cut.
"What we are saying to families is, don't keep pupils off school if they do not have the right uniform, let us know. We will help."
She added: "I will do all I can in my power to give these young people the educational tools they need to achieve their potential in life, but I can't do it if they are not here."
A further £5,000 has been spent on revision guides for GCSE pupils, which parents would otherwise have had to buy.
Geoff Barton, from the Association of School and College Leaders, said: "What the school is doing is very innovative and forward thinking. We have a concern nationally about attendance and therefore anything encouraging young people to be in the classroom has to be a good thing.
"Young people are often stigmatised if they haven't got the right school uniform. Here is a school addressing that by making it available to them."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.