Petition launched as fight to save Derbyshire care homes rumbles on
A petition has been started to save a county's council-run care homes after plans to close seven were announced.
Derbyshire County Council, which has 23 homes, said repairing seven of them would cost at least £27m.
The petition calls for the closure plans to be scrapped and urges the council to "step back from the implied threat" to its other 16 care homes.
On Monday, a consultation was delayed after councillors "called in" the plans, demanding further scrutiny.
The closure plan has been resurrected after being shelved by the authority last year.
The petition was set up by Liberal Democrat leader for Derbyshire Ed Fordham, who believes all council-run care homes could be at risk in the future,
He told told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "I'm not fighting for the seven, I'm fighting for all 23.
"I don't believe the seven are at risk, I think they are gone in the eyes of the Conservative administration - seven is just the start."
The homes earmarked for closure are: Ladycross House in Sandiacre, Beechcroft in West Hallam, East Clune in Clowne, Holmlea in Tibshelf, The Spinney in Brimington, Goyt Valley House in New Mills and Gernon Manor in Bakewell.
If the petition reaches 7,500 signatures the issue can go before a full council for debate.
A council spokesman said: "The county council's proposed consultation into the future of seven of its care homes has been formally called in and is currently suspended while the normal democratic processes are followed.
"If, following further scrutiny, the consultation proceeds then all public views and comments will be taken into consideration as part of the final decision on those homes.
"The e-petition which has been created closes on 23 March 2022 and when it has closed for signatures will be dealt with in accordance with the council's Petition Scheme."
