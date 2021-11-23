People evacuated after East Midlands Designer Outlet fire
People were evacuated from a shopping outlet after a fire broke out affecting three stores, the fire service said.
Four crews attended the blaze at 17:35 GMT at the rear of a retail unit at East Midlands Designer Outlet, in South Normanton, Derbyshire.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire spread to the roof and two adjoining retail units were affected by smoke. No-one was injured.
A fire investigation has determined the cause was accidental electrical.
The fire service said the blaze at the shopping outlet, on Mansfield Road, had been extinguished, but firefighters remained on the scene clearing smoke using ventilation fans.
Station manager Ian Snodgrass said: "The on-site management team were quick to act and safely evacuated everyone to a place of safety.
"I expect the three affected shops will remain closed for a couple of days."
He added the fire did not spread to the rest of the outlet, which is expected to reopen as usual on Wednesday.
