'Slow' progress tackling illegal e-scooter use in Derbyshire
Police are said to be making "slow" progress on catching illegal e-scooter riders, a public meeting has heard.
Residents at a South Derbyshire District Council meeting on Tuesday said they were concerned the vehicles were being ridden on the pavement.
It comes after a teenage rider was left critically injured in a crash in nearby Nottingham.
The force said people needed to learn the laws before buying one this Christmas.
Derby is one of a number of cities trialling the hiring of e-scooters, with 50 available as part of a 12-month scheme that started last November.
In areas without trials, the vehicles remain illegal to ride, unless being used on private land with the owner's permission.
'Educate the drivers'
In May, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Derbyshire Police issued a warning to riders in Derby after seizing seven in the space of a few days.
Max Boyce, an environmental health officer for the district council, said residents had to be aware of the rules.
"The legislation is that you can only have them on private land and if you have the permission of the owner, so anything other than that and you are committing offences," he said.
PCSO Jamie Gutberlet reminded residents e-scooter riders need a licence and insurance before setting out on the road, with the vehicles also requiring number plates.
"If we do see them, we do try and educate the drivers," he said.
"It is a new thing and people aren't aware that you need them, a lot of the people we speak to are not aware that you need a driving licence to do it, so we try and educate them first.
"If we catch them again we will seize the vehicle and they will be reported for the offences.
"It is just the amount that are in the area, trying to catch them all is a bit of a slow process."
