Gracie Spinks: Officers face misconduct probe after woman's death
Two police officers have been served with misconduct notices over their handling of a stalking complaint made by a woman who was stabbed to death.
Gracie Spinks, 23, was found fatally injured in a field in Duckmanton, Derbyshire, in June.
It is believed she was killed by Michael Sellers, 35, who she had told police in February was stalking her.
Three other Derbyshire Police officers are being investigated over a bag of weapons found near the field in May.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) opened its investigation into Derbyshire Police shortly after Ms Spinks's death on 18 June.
An inquest held the same month heard she died from a stab wound to the neck at Blue Lodge Stables, where she had gone to look after her horse.
Friends said she was being stalked by Mr Sellers, a work colleague, who was found dead nearby a short time later.
The IOPC said: "Our investigation is considering whether the force carried out all its safeguarding obligations to Ms Spinks and whether its investigation into the stalking matter was carried out in accordance with relevant police guidelines and policies.
"We are also looking into the actions and decision making of police following the discovery of a bag, containing a hammer, an axe and some knives, in May this year.
"The bag had been found close to where Ms Spinks died several weeks later, and its discovery was reported to the force."
The IOPC said based on evidence it had seen so far, it had served misconduct notices on a police sergeant and constable over their handling of the stalking and harassment allegation.
Another police sergeant was served with a gross misconduct notice, and two other constables were given misconduct notices, over the handling of the bag.
Toby Perkins, Labour MP for Chesterfield, previously called for stalking victims to be the "law's utmost priority" following Ms Spinks's death.
A petition was also set up calling for tougher sentences for people convicted of stalking.
IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell said: "We have made good progress, but our investigation is ongoing and there is more work still to do.
"The purpose of [misconduct] notices is to advise officers their conduct is subject to investigation, and do not necessarily mean that disciplinary proceedings will follow. The serving of notices will be kept under review.
"We aren't able to provide more detail at present, but we appreciate the impact Gracie's death has had on the local community and beyond and the importance of keeping people updated with our investigation's progress.
"We are keeping Gracie's family informed and we note the work they have undertaken with others to campaign for Gracie's Law to help better protect victims of stalking."
