Somercotes: Murder probe after man dies following serious assault
A murder investigation has been launched after a man died following a serious assault, police have said.
Derbyshire Police found two injured men at the scene of a reported disturbance near the Co-op in Somercotes Hill, Somercotes, Derbyshire, at about 01:40 GMT on Thursday.
One man, aged 22, died in hospital. The other man, whose injuries were not believed serious, has been discharged.
Four men arrested in connection with the incident remain in custody.
Officers said people living in the village would see an increased police presence and encouraged those with concerns to speak to them.
They added they believed it to be an isolated incident.
