Somercotes: Four charged with murder after fight death
Four men have been charged with murder following the death of a man in Derbyshire.
Two men were found injured in the early hours of Thursday when police responded to reports disturbance near the Co-op in Somercotes Hill, Somercotes.
Peshang Sleman, 22, of Nottingham Road, Somercotes, died in hospital. The other man was not seriously hurt.
The four suspects, aged between 22 and 32, are from Somercotes, Nottingham and Surrey.
They have been named as;
- Mohammed Rasulii, 32, of Somercotes Hill, Somercotes, charged with murder and threatening another with an offensive weapon.
- Herish Zandi, 29, of Somercotes Hill, Somercotes, charged with murder and possessing an offensive weapon.
- Sam Mohazeri, 24, of Croydon Road, Caterham, Surrey, charged murder and having a bladed article in a public place
- Danyaal Panahi, 21, of Kelvedon Gardens, Nottingham, charged with murder.
The four have been remanded in police custody and are due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court later.
