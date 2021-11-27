Storm Arwen: Drivers stranded as snow hits Derbyshire
Motorists have been urged to only make essential journeys after heavy snow caused travel disruption in Derbyshire.
Police said they had been called to numerous crashes and stranded drivers, including two coaches stuck on the A61.
Fallen trees blocking roads and power cuts also caused chaos in the county as Storm Arwen hit overnight.
Derbyshire Police said "heavier than expected snowfall in High Peak and Derbyshire Dales made many routes treacherous".
Several roads have also been closed including A57 Snake Pass, Woodhead Pass and the A515 from Buxton to Ashbourne.
'Stay home'
Derbyshire Police Road Policing Team was called to the A61 Dronfield Bypass on Saturday morning after the coaches became stuck.
They tweeted: "Northbound from Unstone to Bowshaw is currently closed whilst two stranded coaches are recovered. Not quick and not easy.
"Many other roads are also closed. Please consider staying home if you can."
Derbyshire County Council's highways department said it was working to clear roads but advised people against unnecessary travel.
Residents on Victoria Park Road in Fairfield, Buxton, shovelled snow and ice to help an ambulance that became stuck on a hill.
Elsewhere in Leicestershire, a car went into a house near Whitwick.
The fire service said they were called just before 09:50 GMT to a crash involving two cars at the junction of Abbey Road and Leicester Road following snowy, icy conditions on the road.
There were no injuries reported and the road was closed by police while the vehicles were recovered.
