Reclaim the Night: Women call for safer streets at night
- Published
Hundreds of women took to the streets of Derby and Nottingham calling for safer streets.
The Reclaim the Night marches in both cities saw up to 300 people voice their concerns on harassment, misogyny and safety at night.
It was the first time the event has been held in Derby.
Organisers said they were important this year following recent spiking incidents and the deaths of Sarah Everard and Sabina Nessa.
Sonya Robotham from Women's Voices in Derby said the night had a "brilliant turnout" despite the cold weather.
"The women were in good form and in good voice as we marched through the city centre on a Saturday night," she said.
"We are tired of excuses and we want action, but it is important that action is taken, and it shouldn't take high-profile cases for that to happen."
She said their emphasis this year was on political change and urging people to listen to victim's voices when changing legislation.
Ella Holden, from Nottingham Women's Centre, said the aim of the marches was "for women coming together in solidarity to speak out against misogyny, sexual violence, hate misogyny and harassment in public settings."
She said the events were also attended by men and helped to get people having conversations about their concerns.
"It's about not being scared to just walk down the street or get the bus after dark," she said.
"Women shouldn't have to live in fear. We should be able to walk home at any time, day or night, and not have to walk ever so slightly slower or have to be constantly on edge."
In recent weeks Derbyshire Police said they are taking measures to make lone women feel safer, using bodycams when approaching them and confirming their identities via the force control room.
Nottinghamshire Police also said it was carrying out extra patrols on tram services and at taxi ranks.
