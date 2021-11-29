Several schools close due to snow in Derbyshire
A number of schools are closed in Derbyshire due to the snow and icy conditions.
Others across the county are planning to open but at a later time than usual.
Most of the area saw heavy snowfall on Sunday and temperatures overnight have been below freezing.
Many roads across the county are also closed, with Derbyshire County Council adding it will resume work to reopen them on Monday morning alongside farmer contractors with equipment.
Derbyshire County Council says the following roads remain closed in the north west of the county:
- A57 Snake Pass
- A53 Axe Edge
- A6024 Holme Moss
- A54/A537 Cat and Fiddle
- Rushup Edge
- Winnats Pass
- B5053 (from A515 to Glutton Bridge)
- A5270 Old Coalpit Lane
- A515 Buxton to Ashbourne (passable with care in places)
