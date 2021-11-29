Police criticise Amazon drivers stuck in Derbyshire snow
- Published
Police have criticised Amazon drivers after several vans needed rescuing from snow.
Derbyshire Dales Response Unit tweeted that a van became stranded on Saturday and the driver called "five other transits to come and help" but all of them got stuck.
It happened in Great Hucklow at about 19:00 GMT and blocked police "getting to a concern for safety incident".
Amazon responded it was sorry and the incident would be looked at.
Derbyshire Dales Response Unit tweeted: "Amazon's One-Day Prime delivery business is serious. Transit becomes stuck in deep snow, calls 5 other transits to come and help.
"All of them get stuck blocking us getting to a concern for safety incident."
Officers said they were looking forward to hearing from Amazon, adding that "a bit of education to your drivers would be ideal".
Amazon responded to the unit's tweet saying it was "sorry to hear about this" and saying the incident would be "escalated" to the company's operations team.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.