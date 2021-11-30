Plans for 'bad DIY job' home extension submitted late
The owner of a home with an under-investigation extension branded a "bad DIY job" has now submitted a planning application long after the work began.
Listed by South Derbyshire District Council, the application seeks permission for a two-storey rear extension at a home in Swadlincote.
The property owner told the Local Democracy Reporting Service building work began in June, but the application says it started in October 2019.
The council is investigating.
'A prison guard tower'
The owner, who did not want to be identified when speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, is seeking to build a rear extension over the existing kitchen area, with changes to the downstairs layout to form a new ground floor toilet.
The application for the work in Coppice Side was filed after the extension was ridiculed online, and an investigation was started by the local authority.
Comments on social media have compared the extension to a lookout post, a pigeon coop, a base to shoot clay pigeons from, a swanky roof bar, a gun turret, a bird watching hide, and a prison guard tower.
It has also been dubbed the "eighth wonder of the world".
'Unfair' comments
Councillor Mick Mulgrew, one of the area's ward councillors, said the extension was "very dangerous", "looks like a bad DIY job" and was "every bit as bad as everyone says it is".
The owner of the property was not available for comment.
However, when the Local Democracy Reporting Service spoke to him in October, he said those criticising his house extension should wait until they see the finished design.
He said: "It is allowed under permitted development but I have stopped work for now until I hear back from the council.
"I think it is unfair for people to comment on it before it is finished. If they have a look at the architectural designs they'll see for themselves."
A district council spokesperson said: "The council has received concerns about this structure and the council's planning enforcement team is investigating if planning permission is needed or whether the works benefit from legal rights afforded to developers."