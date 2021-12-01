Lorry driver walks away from M1 horror smash in Derbyshire
Police say a lorry driver was lucky not to have been killed when his cab was destroyed in a crash with another lorry.
The first lorry was slowing down following a tyre blow-out on the M1 near Chesterfield on Tuesday when the second lorry hit it from behind.
The impact caused major damage to the second lorry's cab but the driver walked away with just a head cut.
Derbyshire Police's roads unit suggested he buy a lottery ticket.
Tweeting photos of the aftermath, officers said the crash happened on the northbound side between junctions 29 and 30.
"The driver is incredibly lucky to escape death," they said.
"Small cut to head and hopefully buying a lottery ticket.
"[The driver] will be feeling very sore but the emotional impact is likely to stay with him for longer. No doubt he saw his life flash before him."
