Codnor charity cabin replaced with grotto after 'tough year'
- Published
A woman has unveiled a winter wonderland at her home, nine months after a wooden cabin she used for charity work burnt down.
Sarah Marriott said her North Pole-inspired Christmas grotto in Codnor, Derbyshire, was created for the community to enjoy.
It has been built on the site of her former cabin, which she operated as a foodbank during the pandemic.
She said it will give local children the chance to meet Santa.
Ms Marriott said she was "absolutely devastated" when the cabin she used for charity work burnt down after an electrical fault in March.
"We wanted to come back fighting and basically produce something for everybody that they could enjoy this Christmas.
"It's been a tough year," she said.
The mother of three added: "I know how difficult it is to go and see Santa in a town centre."
She said this will offer a much easier alternative for local parents.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.