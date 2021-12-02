East Midlands Railway: Strikes off but services still hit
- Published
A strike by conductors and train managers at East Midlands Railway (EMR) has been suspended to allow new talks.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) were due to take action on Friday and Saturday over safety, pay and conditions.
The union said it was working on new proposals but warned of action later this month if no deal was struck.
EMR said the short notice meant it would still run a reduced timetable and told customers to check its website.
Strike dates
In a communication to its members, the RMT said it was working on a new offer "which we believe will allow for a resolution to be found".
It added: "However, the union will set out further strike dates for later this month, which will be communicated to members in good time.
"This is to ensure management negotiate with the union in good faith and to focus the company's mind in meeting our demands."
An EMR spokesperson, said: "We have received notification of the RMT's decision to suspend the strike action.
"Given the extremely short notice of the decision, EMR will continue to operate a reduced timetable on 3 and 4 December."
The RMT has claimed working arrangements for train managers on the new Class 360 trains, which run between Corby, Northamptonshire and London St Pancras are "unsafe".
Senior conductors are also in a dispute with the company over pay, conditions and contract issues.
