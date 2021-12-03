Brother and sister enjoy surprise reunion at Royal Derby Hospital
- Published
A brother and sister who had not seen each other for more than a year enjoyed a surprise reunion when they ended up on the same hospital ward.
John Meakin, 78, and Joan Sanders, 80, both live in Derby but had not been able to meet due to health problems and lockdown restrictions.
They were both admitted to the Royal Derby Hospital but ward staff were unaware of the family connection.
Mr Meakin's daughter then visited and noticed both siblings were there.
She told staff who subsequently made arrangements for the pair to spend time together.
'Totally ace'
Mr Meakin, who was receiving treatment for a spinal injury, said: "My wife June thought it was ever so strange that Joan hadn't phoned to see how I was getting on in hospital - that's because she was also in hospital too, we just didn't know it.
"I was moved from one bay to another, my daughter came to visit me and noticed that Joan was in the bay opposite.
"She couldn't believe it when she saw her dad and auntie on the same ward together.
"It's been so lovely to be reunited - totally ace to see my sister face-to-face again instead of just hearing her voice down the phone."
'So lovely'
Ms Sanders, who had fractured her shoulder, said: "The last thing I expected when I was admitted to hospital was to be reunited with the only brother I have left.
"I cried when I was brought round to see John. It's been so overwhelming, but so lovely to catch up and reminisce on old times, especially after it being so long since we last saw each other."
Senior sister Dani Poxon said: "It's so lovely to see them chatting away and smiling from ear-to-ear.
"That is what this job is all about - making a difference."
