Four arrested after woman found injured in Derby house
Four people have been arrested after a woman was seriously injured at a house in Derby.
Police said they were called to Moss Street at 02:30 GMT on Saturday.
The victim, who is in her 30s, remains in hospital but no more details of her injuries or how they were caused have been released.
Officers confirmed three men and a woman had been arrested in connection with the incident and remained in police custody.
Residents in Moss Street have been told they will see an increased police presence over the coming days as detectives continue their inquiries.
An appeal for witnesses has been made.
