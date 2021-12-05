Derby houses evacuated as suspicious items found
- Published
More than 50 houses have been evacuated in Derby after a number of suspicious items were found.
Officers carrying out a warrant in King Alfred Street, Normanton, at about 11:30 GMT made the discovery and contacted the military.
An Explosive Ordnance Disposal team is on site and residents have been moved out of properties in King Alfred Street, Monk Street and Wolfa Street.
A man has been arrested and remains in police custody.
Police have asked people to stay away from the area and those forced to leave will be contacted when it is safe to return.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.