Mackworth: Restoration of fire-hit All Saints' Church could start soon
Plans to restore a 700-year-old church devastated by fire could start to be drawn up early next year, insurers have said.
Large parts of All Saints' Church in Mackworth, Derby, were gutted by the blaze in December 2020.
Since then work to stabilise the building has taken place along with clearance of charred wood and stone.
Insurers Ecclesiastical warned the restoration would be "lengthy and complex".
The stabilisation work has included damaged columns being sprayed with cement to stop them collapsing.
Meanwhile three 17th Century bells have been moved to safety and archaeologists recovered numerous artefacts from the site, including paperwork and silverware.
In recent months, testing has been carried out on the remaining stonework, which will inform the restoration process.
Ecclesiastical said once the results were back, it hoped plans to restore the building could be developed with church leaders in early 2022.
Claims director Jeremy Trott said: "I first visited the church the morning after the fire and it was heartbreaking to see such a beautiful historic building in ashes.
"A huge amount of work has already taken place, but we know this will be a lengthy and complex project because of the age of the church but, alongside our partners, we're focused on restoring it and giving the local community their church back."
A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of arson shortly after the fire and has been bailed while inquiries continue.
