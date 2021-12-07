BBC News

Four released and Derby murder inquiry ends after woman's death

Published
Image caption,
The woman was found injured at an address in Moss Street and died the same day

Four people who were arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman have been released without charge.

The 33-year-old died in hospital after being found with serious injuries in Moss Street, Derby, on Saturday.

A murder investigation was started but Derbyshire Police said detectives had since determined the death was not suspicious.

The force said three men and a woman were subsequently released.

A file has been submitted to the coroner in relation to the death, police added.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.