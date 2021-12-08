Man arrested after three linked sex attacks in Buxton
- Published
A man has been arrested after three sexual assaults in the same Derbyshire town.
The three attacks on two women and a teenage girl happened late at night and have been linked by police.
The first was in Pavilion Gardens on 17 November, the next two days later in Byron Street and the last on 3 December near Harpur Hill Road.
Derbyshire Police said a man in his 30s, who is from the town, was held on Tuesday and remains in custody.
The first attack happened in Pavilion Gardens, between 21:30 and 22:30 GMT, and the second occurred on 19 November between 23:45 and 00:30 GMT.
Then, earlier this month, police said a woman in her 30s was grabbed from behind and sexually assaulted near the junction of the A515 and Harpur Hill Road at about 23:30 GMT.
Police said inquiries were still ongoing, adding detectives are keen to speak to anyone driving along the A515 near to the Harpur Hill Road junction between 01:00 and 01:30 GMT on Saturday 4 December.
Officers are still seeking information on the first two attacks, the force added.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.