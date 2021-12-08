Man found guilty of Shirebrook allotment murder
- Published
A man has been found guilty of the drug-fuelled murder of a man who was found dead at an allotment.
The body of Andrew Jackson, 55, was found off Prospect Drive in Shirebrook, Derbyshire, on 26 January 2020.
Police said Mr Jackson, who lived in a caravan at the site, suffered almost 40 separate injuries and was killed by a stab wound to the leg.
Leon Smith, 28, was convicted of his murder following an eight-week trial at Derby Crown Court.
Derbyshire Police said Smith, of Alder Way, Shirebrook, had been high on drugs on the night of the attack and told a witness he intended to kill someone.
He is due to be sentenced later.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.