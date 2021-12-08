Peshang Sleman death: Fifth man arrested in murder investigation
A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a 22-year-old who died after he was found injured in a street.
Peshang Sleman was discovered near the Co-op in Somercotes Hill, Somercotes, Derbyshire, on 25 November.
He was taken to hospital but pronounced dead by doctors, Derbyshire Police said.
Four people have already been charged with Mr Sleman's murder and a 20-year-old Sheffield man was detained on Tuesday night.
He remains in custody.
The four charged suspects have previously been named as:
- Mohammed Rasulii, 32, of Somercotes Hill, Somercotes, charged with murder and threatening another with an offensive weapon
- Herish Zandi, 29, of Somercotes Hill, Somercotes, charged with murder and possessing an offensive weapon
- Sam Mohazeri, 24, of Croydon Road, Caterham, Surrey, charged with murder and having a bladed article in a public place
- Danyaal Panahi, 21, of Kelvedon Gardens, Nottingham, charged with murder
They are next due to appear at Derby Crown Court in February.
