Derbyshire bus service cancelled due to driver shortage
A bus service has been suspended until further notice due to continued driver shortages, a route operator has confirmed.
Trentbarton has cut route 1A between Ripley and Heanor, in Derbyshire.
The company has said delivering fewer services will allow them to do so with greater certainty and reliability.
Jeff Counsell, Trentbarton managing director, said it was a "difficult decision" and they were "stepping up" recruitment.
'Pedal to the metal'
Mr Counsell said: "We have taken the difficult decision to stop 1A because of the continued problem of driver shortages.
"We are really stepping up with the recruitment process. We were already full pedal to the metal. We really are working hard with the DVLA to speed up the driver vocational licence application process and get as many people through the door."
The company is asking people that use route 1A to take Rainbow One and Amberline services instead.
Mr Counsell added: "1A users can use the Amberline, they can use Rainbow One to get to where they need to on most of the service.
"The only stretch of service that will not be served by us is the Waingroves area and I do apologise to those users who live in Waingroves."
For one day last month, Trentbarton said it was "unable to operate" a number of its lines in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire due to the shortages.
