Man bailed over three linked sex attacks in Buxton
A man arrested in connection with three sexual assaults in a Derbyshire town has been bailed.
The assaults on two women and a teenage girl in Buxton happened late at night and have been linked by police.
The first was in Pavilion Gardens on 17 November, the next on Byron Street two days later, and the third near Harpur Hill Road on 4 December.
Derbyshire Police said a man in his 30s, who is from the town, had been bailed while their enquiries continue.
The Pavilion Gardens attack happened between 21:30 and 22:30 GMT, and the Byron Street assault took place between 23:45 and 00:30 GMT.
During the third incident, police said a woman in her 30s was grabbed from behind and sexually assaulted near the junction of the A515 and Harpur Hill Road between 01:00 and 01:30 GMT.
Det Insp Josh Parker thanked people who had come forward with information and added: "There has been understandable concern in relation to these incidents and I want to reassure you that we are doing all we can to ensure the safety of women and girls in the town - and bring whoever is responsible to justice."
He said officers would continue their patrols across the town and asked anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the dates and times of the attacks to contact them.
