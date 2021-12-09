Former Stanton Ironworks site could be used for distribution centres
Plans to regenerate a former ironworks that closed more than a decade ago have been submitted.
If approved, a range of warehouse and industrial units will be built at the Stanton Ironworks site, near Ilkeston, Derbyshire.
Thousands of people worked at the ironworks before it closed in 2007.
The redevelopment, called New Stanton Park, is being led by Verdant Regeneration - a partnership between Ward Recycling and Trust Utilities.
The company said the park had the potential to create up to 4,000 new jobs due to growing demand for warehouse space, fuelled by the boom in online shopping.
"New Stanton Park offers a well-connected strategic location for the delivery of employment floor space in the industrial and logistics sector," the application said.
"Recent global events have brought forward a trend in e-commerce that would have happened naturally over 10-15 years.
"This sudden shift in shopping habits has left a deficit in the market for available distribution centres, for which New Stanton Park is ideally located to supply buildings, and jobs to Erewash borough residents."
Erewash Borough Council is due to make a decision on the application in the coming months.
